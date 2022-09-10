Sawai Madhopur (Rajasthan): In a freak mishap, two commuters were run over by a train in Rajasthan. According to police, three passengers were travelling on the Kota-Hisar train up to Ringas to pay obeisance to Khatu Shyamjee. In the meantime, they were allegedly confronted by the transgenders on the train for not giving them alms.

Hence, the trio alighted from the train and when they were crossing the track they were knocked by a train, police said on Saturday. On the other hand, GRP and railway officials stated that the tragic incident didn't take place due to transgenders. "Instead the passengers were boarding the train from the wrong side which led to the accident," said a GRP official.

GRP in-charge Dharm Singh said, "The passengers were boarding the train from the wrong side. In the meantime, they were run over by a train coming on another track." While Vijay Prakash Pandit, the senior divisional safety commissioner of the Kota rail division, said, "We learnt that the tragic incident happened due to a tiff with transgenders. We will conduct an inquiry and also carry out a drive against transgenders' travelling in trains."

Anil, one among the friends, said, "Two of my friends Om Prakash Saini and Phulchand Saini died on the spot when Duronto train coming on opposite track knocked them down. After receiving information, GRP personnel visited the spot and sent the bodies to a mortuary for post-mortem."