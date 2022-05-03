Nizamabad (Telangana): For the first time in Telangana, a transgender was given a job in the Nizamabad District Judicial Service. Alka, a transgender, has been appointed as the office subordinate on a contract basis in the Nizamabad District Judicial Service. The Law and Police Departments conducted a special meeting with transgenders to find out the problems they were facing in Nizamabad on April 13. Thereafter, the officials concerned might have decided to give a chance to a transgender.

Meanwhile, High Court Judges Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice Vijay Sen Reddy recently conducted interviews to appoint three office subordinates on a contract basis in the District Judicial Service. Alka, who studied Inter, was selected to work on a contract basis as an office subordinate. District Judge Kunchala Sunita and Additional DCP Dr Vineet on Monday handed over the appointment letter to Alka. District Judicial Service Secretary Vikram, Senior Civil Judge Kiranmayi, Junior Civil Judge Kalarchana, Magistrates Soundarya, Ajay Kumar Jadhav, Bhavya and Girija were present on the occasion.

