Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh): Love transcends barriers, proving it right, Amit Singh, an animator by profession and who works in New Delhi, tied the nuptial knot with Veronica, a Russian national, on February 12. Amid the chanting of Vedic hymns, the marriage was solemnised and the members from both the bride and groom's families were in attendance.

Amit is the eldest son of Dinesh Singh, hailing from Pratapgarh's Siyaram Colony in Uttar Pradesh. Amit's father's business network spreads to Delhi and Bengaluru. So, Amit clearing the Class XII exam went to New Delhi to learn animation from an institute. Besides, Amit began taking care of his father's business in New Delhi. It was just a coincidence that Veronica, a girl from Russia, was one of the clients in Amit's company.

Gradually the bonding between the duo blossomed into a love finally culminating in marriage prior to Valentine's Day. The love exchanges took place through e mails. Speaking about his marriage, Amit, said, "Previously all were upset over this relationship. Both families were opposing our marriage proposal. Once Veronica was asked to come over to Delhi to meet our family members. We sat together, including Veronica, and discussed, then the issue was resolved. Our marriage proposal was given a go-ahead. We also registered our marriage at the New Delhi registry office. Several relatives of Veronica, including her mother, aunt, sister and others came to attend our wedding ceremony."

Groom Amit and bride Veronica's Haldi ceremony took place on February 10. On February 11, the Mehendi ceremony was organised. While on February 12, the duo tied the nuptial knot at a hotel situated on Station Road in UP's Pratapgarh. The marriage ritual was performed as per the Hindu tradition. Veronica's friends from Russia enjoyed the moments and also danced to the tunes of Awadhi numbers.