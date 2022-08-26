Thirupattur (Tamil Nadu): The railway officials halted Chennai-Bangalore trains via Vaniyambadi and Jolarpet following a crack on a track near Vaniyambadi station. The authorities immediately rushed to the spot to carry out repair work.

The first man to notice the crack was railway employee Ganesh Raj who was engaged in surveillance of the track near the New Town Railway Gate area. Ganesh Raj immediately informed his higher officials at Vaniyambadi railway station.

Following this, Brindavan Express from Chennai to Bangalore via Vaniyampadi and Jolarpet has been stopped at Pachakuppam railway station, Double Tucker train at Vinnamangalam station, and Coimbatore Express at Vaniyampadi. Several cargo trains have been halted.