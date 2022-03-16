Jamshedpur: An accident was averted at the Sonari airport on Wednesday after a training plane almost crashed while landing. The training plane from the Alchemist Aviation Private Ltd. was carrying a few pilots who narrowly survived a fatal experience.

As per the received information, the wheels of the training plane called Piper Seneca did not open in time as it was landing, consequently causing a turbulent disturbance while landing. However, the pilot in charge of the plane made a prudent landing without the wheels, due to which the plane did not catch fire and the accident was averted.

The fire team reached the site of accident immediately after the turbulent landing in order to avoid any possible casualties. Authorities have initiated a probe into the matter. This is not the first time that a training plane from Alchemist Aviation Private Ltd. has malfunctioned. Another training plane which also belonged to the same company had crashed a few months back.

