Coimbatore: Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Training Command, Indian Air Force, Air Marshal R Radhish has urged the staff of Air Force Administrative College here to adapt training methods to the requirements of future warfare. Addressing the officers and staff of the college on Friday, Air Marshal Radhish emphasised the role that the college needs to play in bringing about grassroots-level changes in the outlook towards employment of airpower.

He exhorted everyone to continue exhibiting professional excellence in all spheres to enhance the operational capability of the IAF and also advised the staff to train the officers to be physically and mentally fit to undertake organisational tasks effectively, according to an official release here on Saturday. The Air Marshal also visited various training facilities at the college and reviewed the ongoing training activities.

The senior IAF officer also visited the newly-inaugurated building of Air Force Hospital and appreciated the efforts put in to operationalise the facility, the release said. (PTI)