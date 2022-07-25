Pune: A single-seater trainer aircraft crashed in Maharashtra's Pune district on Monday, causing injuries to its woman pilot. The plane crashed in the field of a local farmer at Kadbanwadi in Indapur tehsil around 11.30 am while hovering.

The aircraft, belonging to Carver Aviation in Baramati which provides training to women pilots, had taken off from Baramati airport in Pune. Youths from the neighbouring Pondakule settlement reached the spot soon after they heard about the incident and rescued the female pilot who suffered minor injuries.

A team of officers and employees have reached the spot from Baramati. The cause of the crash has not yet been ascertained.