Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): In a major accident in the city's Chorahata airstrip, a trainee aircraft crashed at around 1 am on Friday. Immediately after the accident, a police team reached the spot and rushed the pilot and the trainee to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital here. The pilot succumbed to injuries, while the trainee is undergoing treatment.

The aircraft collided with the top of a temple in Umari village of the Chorahata police station area, leading to the crash. The trainee aircraft belonged to the Paltan Training Company. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter. Further details awaited.

