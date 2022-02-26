Nalgonda (Telangana): A trainee aircraft on Saturday crashed in the Nalgonda district of Telangana. Both the pilot and co-pilot were killed in the unfortunate incident that took place at Ramannagudem Thanda in Peddavoora Mandal of the district. Police, district revenue officials and medical personnel have reached the spot.

Police sources said that the aircraft belonging to a private aviation training company had crashed into agricultural fields on Saturday morning. One of the victims hails from Tamil Nadu and was training at a Hyderabad-based training institute which also operates from Nagarjuna Sagar.

Trainee aircraft crashes in Telangana, two pilots killed

Telangana police rushed to the spot after being alerted by farmers working in the fields at Tungaturthi village of Peddavoora Mandal in Nalgonda district. Eyewitnesses said that the aircraft was flying from Nagarjuna Sagar when it crashed to the ground and erupted in flames around 11.30 am.

