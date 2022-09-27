Balod (Chhattisgarh): An 18-year-old youth died as he was hit by a speeding train while playing Free Fire, a popular online game in Chattisgarh's Balod district on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as class 12 student, Yogendra Joshi, a resident of Rangkathera village in the Gunderdehi police station area.

According to sources, Yogendra went for defecation in the morning and was playing the online game, Free Fire on the railway track while using earphones. He was run over by a speeding train heading from Dalli Rajhara to Durg. On being informed by the locals, the Gunderdehi police officials reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

Balod District Superintendent of Police, Jitendra Kumar Yadav said, "There are many risks in such online games and to accomplish this, children are psychologically connected to the game. This is the reason why such incidents happen." He appealed to the parents to help youth focus more on outdoor games to keep them away from the addiction to online gaming.