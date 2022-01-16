New Delhi: Train guards will now be called 'Train Managers' but will retain their work profile and pay grade, according to an official order. The change in designation of guards, who are in charge of the safe running of a train, has been a long-standing demand of railway employees' unions, officials said.

According to the Twitter account of Indian Railways, the change in the name of the post will not have any effect on the pay scale. In this regard, a letter has been issued by the Railway Board to the General Managers of all the Railways. This change was being demanded by the Railway Employees Union for a long time.

Ministry of Railways Tweeted, "Indian Railways has decided to redesignate the post of "Guard" as "Train Manager" with immediate effect. The revised designation is more in consonance with their existing duties & responsibilities and will improve the motivation level of Guards now Train Managers."

Rajesh Gupta, National Vice President of All India Guard Council said that "the designations were not appropriate according to the work. Hence the demand for change was made. All the railway workers are happy after the order is issued." However, according to Rajesh Gupta, "there is no post called Assistant Guard in the Railways hence it does not exist."

With this decision of the Railway Board, the years-old demand of the employees has been fulfilled. From the year 2004, there was a demand to change the designation of the guard. The reasoning behind this was that the job of the guard is not just to show a flag or torch as the signal.

Along with this, four other designations have also been changed, under which Assistant Guard will now be called Assistant Passenger Train Manager, Goods Guard will be called Goods Train Manager, Senior Goods Guard will be called Senior Goods Train Manager and Senior Passenger Guard will be called Senior Passenger Train Manager.