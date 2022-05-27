Giridih (Jharkhand): A goods train carrying food grains from Chhattisgarh reached the New Giridih railway station nearly a year after it set off for the journey and caught railway officials totally by surprise. The wagon loaded with food grains last year, reached its destination on Thursday. The distance between Chattisgarh and New Giridih is 762 kms.

However, railway officials were taken by surprise when the goods train, suddenly reached the station. Unfortunately, due to this negligence of the government machinery, the food grains which had to be provided to the poor have totally rotten.

Train carrying food grains takes a year to reach destination

On being informed about the matter, ETV Bharat spoke to the railway personnel and the station master about the matter. The officials said that they found around 1000 sacks of food grains in the wagon of which 200-300 sacks were in spoiled condition.

Station Master Pankaj Kumar speaking on the issue said that the concerned railway officials would reach on May 31 and further investigation will be done. Meanwhile, Shivnath Save, the newly elected head of Maheshlundi Panchayat, termed the incident as unfortunate and has called for an investigation. He further added that strict action must be taken against the erring officials.