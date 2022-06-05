Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu): Three children playing inside a parked car died due to suffocation after the car door accidentally got locked on Sunday. The tragic incident took place while the kids were playing at Lebbai Kudiyiruppu near Panagudi in Tirunelveli district on Saturday night.

According to police sources, the deceased were identified as Nithish(5), Nithisha(7) who are the son and the daughter of Nagarajan who lives in Leppai apartment near Panangudi. The third deceased child was identified as Kabisanth (4) son of Sudhakar who also belongs to the same locality.

The car belongs to Nagarajan's brother Manikandan who parked the car near his house. According to the police, the three children went out to play. They eventually went inside the car and due to some technical glitch, the car doors got locked. The three children could not open the doors and suffocated to death.

The parents searched for their children after they went missing for a long time. A passerby watched them playing inside the car and informed the parents. After they reached the place, they found the children unconscious in the car. They were taken out by breaking the glass doors of the car.

The children were rushed to Panagudi government hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival. Tirunelveli (Rural) Superintendent of Police P Saravanan said the car was parked there for three days. The lack of oxygen and heat lead to their death. A case of unnatural death has been registered and Panagudi police will probe the matter.

