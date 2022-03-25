Muzaffarpur (Bihar): Two students died by suicide after a heated argument over a trivial issue. A 23-year-old girl Anjali, a resident of Muzaffarpur, Bihar, who was preparing for CA, died by suicide after a tiff with her boyfriend Vivek, who is residing in Jaipur. After being informed about his girlfriend's death Vivek jumped to death from the 8th floor in Jaipur.

According to Qazi Mohammadpur police of Bihar, the 23-year-old's family informed police after she did not respond to repeated calls from the family members on Thursday morning. Despite trying to call her when she did not open the door of her room, her family members peeped through the keyhole and found her body hanging from the fan. The family members immediately informed the police. Based on the information of the family members, Sub-Inspector Shashi Kumar Bhagat of Qazi Mohammadpur police station reached the spot.

After broke opening the door, the police went inside and saw that the girl was hanging from the ceiling fan by making a noose of dupatta. No suicide note was found from the room. Due to the girl's mobile screen being locked, the police could not open it on the spot. Police sent the body for post-mortem. The Qazi Mohammadpur police station has launched a probe into the suicide.

According to the police, the alleged lovers Anjali and Vivek had a spat at 9 pm on Wednesday night. During the conversation, a common friend from Muzaffarpur was also involved in the conference call, who was trying to pacify them, but in vain.

The common friend involved in the conference call informed the police that after the altercation between Vivek and Anjali during the call, things were normalising, but Vivek disconnected the call. After disconnecting the call, Vivek switched off his mobile. After that Anjali died by suicide sometime after the conversation.

Meanwhile, after the incident, Anjali's brother made a call to Vivek (Anjali's boyfriend_ and informed him about the incident and threatened him with dire consequences. After the conversation with Anjali's brother, Vivek died by suicide by jumping from the 8th floor of his residence in Jaipur. In this case, Vivek's family members alleged that Anjali committed suicide after being fed up with the harassment of her family members. On the other hand, Vivek's family members alleged that fearing the threat of the Anjali's brother, he was forced to die by suicide.

The police shifted the body of Vivek to the government hospital for post-mortem. A mobile phone was also recovered near the body. Jaipur police DSP Ramnaresh Paswan said that a probe will be ordered into the incident. The family members knew about Vivek and Anjali's affair as they were acquaintances from the Class VIII, said Rahul. They had studied together in Orient Club school. The deceased uncle Sanjay Sah told the police that he was aware of their affair. However, Anjali's brother did not like it and was constantly opposed to their relationship.

