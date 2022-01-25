New Delhi: The movement of vehicular traffic on Rajpath and in areas in its vicinity will be diverted or rerouted due to the Republic Day Parade. The new traffic rules will be in place beginning from January 25 (11 o'clock night) to January 26 till 12 o'clock in the afternoon. This year, the R-Day Parade will cover a shorter distance of 3.3 kilometres It will start from Vijay Chowk and conclude at National Stadium.

In this year's Republic Day parade function, just 8,000 spectators will watch the show. Vivek Kishore the joint commissioner of police appealed to motorists, commuters and office-goers to skip taking the Rajpath and its adjacent arterial roads. The joint commissioner of police further said, "The new traffic regulation will be in place from Wednesday morning at around 10.20 am.

"The Republic Day Parade after commencing from Vijay Chowk will conclude at National Stadium. It will pass through Rajpath, Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate, Princess Palace, Tilak Marg, Radial Road, C-Hexagon Road, to finally conclude at National Stadium. Whereas the tableaux will take the route of Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Jafar Marg. It will conclude at the Red Fort."

Also read:Madras HC rejects plea seeking to include Tamil Nadu tableau in R-Day parade