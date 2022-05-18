Srinagar: Traffic Police headquarters office along the Moulana Azad Road in Srinagar was partially gutted in a pre-dawn fire in the Kashmir capital on Wednesday, officials said. They said that a fire broke out on the top storey of the office building this morning. Fire engines were rushed to the spot immediately after receiving the information about the blaze.

However, the top storey of the building was completely damaged in the blaze which was contained after hectic efforts by the fire and emergency personnel besides teams from SDRF without causing further damage to the office building. Various records lying on the last floor of the traffic department were gutted completely in this mishap, he said, adding that there was no injury to any person in this fire incident.

A police official said that the cause of the fire was not immediately known, however, a case is being registered and further investigation has been set into motion.

Also read: Major blaze destroys primary school in Kashmir