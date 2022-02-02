Bengaluru: Police constable, Kasappa Kallur deployed at Cubbon Park Traffic Police Station in Bengaluru is receiving praise for saving the life of a person by changing the punctured tyre of the ambulance the patient was being transported in. The constable was awarded a cash prize of Rs 5,000 by Traffic Police Commissioner Dr B.R Ravikanthegowda for his humanitarian act.

As per the information on Tuesday afternoon the ambulance carrying the critically ill patient had a punctured tyre as it reached the CID office near the Chalukya Circle area of the city. The patient's wife and daughter kept calling for another ambulance but did not find any. All this while, the oxygen levels of the patient kept decreasing.

As the constable saw the ambulance driver struggling to change the tyre, he rushed for help and fixed the tyre. The patient's family sincerely thanked the constable for his help in the difficult times which saved the life of the patient.