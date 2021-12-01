Srinagar: A traffic police personnel was injured on Wednesday after suspected militants opened fire on him in Srinagar. According to police, the incident took place at the Rajouri Kadal area of the city.

"At around 6:30 pm, suspected militants fired upon traffic police personnel Muhammad Abdullah at Rajouri Kadal area when he was on duty," a senior police official said. The traffic police personnel has suffered a bullet injury in his left cheek.

"He has suffered a bullet injury on his left cheek. He has been taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition is said to be stable at the moment," the official said.

