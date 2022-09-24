Kurukshetra (Haryana): Peeved over the delay in procurement of paddy by the Haryana government, protesting farmers have blocked the Delhi-Amritsar National Highway (NH-44). Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni on Friday stated on his social media account that if the paddy procurement is not done by Saturday, then protests will spread across the state.

Charuni further stated that due to bad weather conditions, the agitation has been confined to the Shahabad area of Kurukshetra in Haryana and it will continue for some time. "Those keen on joining the agitation are requested to come over to Shahabad in Kurukshetra," stated Gurnam Singh Charuni's statement.

On the other hand, the movement of vehicular traffic on the Delhi-Amritsar National Highway came to a grinding halt when farmers took to this stretch of the Grand Trunk road on Friday afternoon. Commuters and motorists had a tough time as traffic came to a grinding halt on the highway due to the farmers' protest. Besides, police erected barricades to thwart farmers' agitation.