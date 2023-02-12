Lucknow: The traditions and sentiments emanating from Kashi, Ayodhya, Mathura and Sarnath unite all Indians in one thread, President Droupadi Murmu said on Sunday. Addressing a civic reception hosted in her honour by the Uttar Pradesh government at Lok Bhavan here, she said the warm welcome she received has made her first visit to Lucknow as president unforgettable.

"The traditions and sentiments emanating from Kashi, Ayodhya, Mathura and Sarnath unite all Indians in one thread. Naimisharanya, Gorakhpur, Magahar and many other holy places of Uttar Pradesh have witnessed India's flourishing spiritual power," she said. "The spiritual energy of such holy places would continue to provide strength to our country for ages," she added.

The Kumbh in Prayagraj has been a major religious, spiritual and cultural event since ancient times, she said, adding that in 2017 UNESCO recognised Prayagraj Kumbh Mela as an "Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity". The president said Lucknow, situated on the bank of the Gomati river, on one hand is associated with our oldest traditions and on the other it has been a major centre of culture, literature, politics and art and skills in the medieval and modern times.

"Along with the development of the economy, it is also necessary for economic and social progress to be just and inclusive. It is our national priority to bring all the deprived sections of the society and women within the ambit of inclusive development," she said. "I am confident that Uttar Pradesh would contribute significantly in ensuring economic, social and political justice through women empowerment. In the history of political empowerment of women, UP has unique records," she said.

She said the state government is determined to achieve big goals. "The country's largest work-force and largest youth population are being provided opportunities to utilise their talents in the state," she said. She expressed confidence that India has a bright future as the hardworking and dedicated people of such a vast state are working to build a new India.

Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and people from diverse fields were present on the occasion. Earlier in the day, the president addressed the valedictory session of the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit here. At the summit, President Murmu said Uttar Pradesh is "capable and ready" to become India's growth engine. She said that through the summit the state got investment proposals worth Rs 35.5 lakh crore. (PTI)