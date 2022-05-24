Aurangabad (Maharashtra): Two bodies were recovered from a house by the police in the Aurangabad district of Maharashtra. The foul smell was coming out of the house for the past two days and on Sunday, unable to bear the stench, residents of the locality informed the police about the matter.

The bodies of businessman Shyam Sundar Kalantri and his wife Kiran Kalantri were recovered from a house, situated near a temple on Pundpiknagar lane number four, in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra. The trader's body was found in the gallery of the house whereas his wife's body was stuffed in a gunny bag, police said.

Shyam Sundar had three marriages. His son Akash was born to his first wife and daughter Vaishnavi to his third wife. Vaishnavi stays away from home. One day, Akash mimicking the voice of his father told Vaishnavi that he was leaving for the village. Now, the needle of suspicion pointed towards Akash because he was found missing from the house since the fateful day, added the police.