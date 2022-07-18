Udaipur(Rajasthan): Two bike-borne youths escaped from the spot after threatening to kill a businessman in Rajasthan's Udaipur on Sunday. The trader was threatened on the way, after which the victim filed a case at Ghantaghar police station.

Regarding this matter, SHO Shyam Singh Ratnu said that a young man working at a shop in the area has given a complaint of threats. A case has been registered on the complaint of the victim. The matter is being investigated at present. As per reports, two traders were threatened by a foreign number in Dhanmandi police station area through WhatsApp messages on Saturday.

After receiving the threat, a cloth merchant and a hair-cutting trader lodged a case at the Ghantaghar police station. A person resident of Sector 11 of Udaipur who had received death threats had shared a post in support of Nupur Sharma on social media. The other hair-cutting trader received a death threat where Kanhaiya Lal was mudered.