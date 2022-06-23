New Delhi: The joint platform of the Central Trade Unions and Independent Sectoral Federations and Associations, Thursday announced the extension of their support to the nationwide protest called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a conglomerate of more than 250 farmer unions from across the country, against the newly introduced Army recruitment scheme, ‘Agnipath’. The platform comprises INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC, and Independent Sectoral Federations and Associations.

“We have taken note of the widespread anger and unrest being reflected in numerous demonstrations by the youth and other sections of people surged spontaneously throughout the country against the retrograde Agnipath scheme. A scheme dubiously designed to degenerate and casualise the quality of employment even in the country’s armed forces through fixed-term contracts, that too without any pensioner benefit, not to speak of post-retirement medical and other social security," read the statement by the joint platform of the central trade union.

The joint platform of the trade union said that it has dawned on those who had appeared for military selection exams, and on those who are looking for stable employment that such a "dubiously designed" scheme is "severely degenerative" to the quality of employment in the country’s armed forces.

"This will prove to be damaging and disastrous for the country’s security and combative preparedness, besides dampening the morale and determination of our soldiers," the statement added.

Calling the Agnipath schemes an "injustice" to both farmers and soldiers, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha has called for a nationwide protest at all district headquarters on June 24, the day registration for the recruitment scheme begins. Fierce protests are expected in many states as farmer unions and trade unions have joined hands to support the already agitated youth demanding the rollback of the short-term recruitment scheme.

The government and the Army, however, have made it clear that the scheme will not be rolled back, and only some necessary relaxations for the first batch of Agniveers will be given. An effort to create strong resistance against the scheme and force the government to roll it back, just like farm laws is what the trade unions and the farmer unions are expecting. Prime opposition party leaders like Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have also said that the government will have to step behind and roll back again as the prime minister did with the farm laws.

“The retired military commanders, who know the military establishment inside out, have warned that on one hand, Agnipath will weaken the military establishment and on the other, endangering society at large when Agniveers are let loose on the streets, unemployed and without pension. Agnipath is yet another step intended to take the nation into an uncertain future, with disastrous consequences. The government wants to do away with pension and social security for those who are here to defend the borders of our country and bravely combat, whenever required, putting their lives at stake,” the statement added.