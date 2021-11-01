Sonipat (Haryana): On Monday, a speeding tractor crushed two students who were walking on the roadside near Palda village on Sonepat - Baghpat road. Both the students who lost their lives in the mishap were residents of the village.

As soon as the information about the accident was received, police reached the spot and sent the bodies to the civil hospital for post-mortem.

The tractor driver is on the flee after the accident and efforts are on by police to arrest him.