Bengaluru: Indian Embassy has started the process of tracking and tracing the stranded Indian students in the war-ravaged areas of Kharkiv and Kyiv of Ukraine, said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday.

Addressing the media here, Bommai said that many students have already been brought back to India, but some others, who could not move out, are being tracked by the Indian Embassy. "There are a few places where bombings are still going on. Evacuation is being planned immediately after the bombing subsides," he said.

"I am in touch with the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Indian Embassy in Ukraine and also with Union ministers who are tracking the borders of Ukraine," the Chief Minister added. Bommai added that he would visit the house of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, who died in shelling by the Russian Army in Ukraine. "I will speak to the father of deceased student Naveen and hand over the compensation cheque to the family," he said. Nearly 282 students from Karnataka have returned from war-torn Ukraine till Friday. Nodal Officer Manoj Rajan said that on Friday, 92 students returned to Bengaluru.

Also read: 130 buses to evacuate Indian students from Kharkiv and Sumy in Ukraine: Russian Army