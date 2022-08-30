Agartala: Hitting out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, BJP president JP Nadda on Monday said that rather than talking "aimlessly", he should answer the questions on the alleged liquor scam. Addressing a press conference in Agartala, Nadda claimed that Kejriwal was trying to divert the people's attention from the alleged scam.

"Whenever he is asked about the liquor scam and excise policy, he evades the questions. Sometimes Kejriwal claims that the Central government is trying to send his leaders to jail and sometimes he says AAP leaders are being harassed and sometimes he says something else," Nadda said. "A massive scam has taken place in your government and the state has suffered a huge revenue loss. The press has already highlighted the liquor scam in detail. Why are you talking aimlessly? Stop talking aimlessly and make it clear why the treasure was stolen?" he added.

Nadda said nobody is above Constitution of the country. "Why are you not following the constitutional spirit?" he asked, targetting Kejriwal. "You first answer the queries of the investigative agencies. All the accused after detention claims he or she is innocent, honest and clean. If you have not committed any wrongdoing and are honest, go to the court and prove your minister's innocence," Nadda said. (PTI)