Agartala: Tripura People’s Front (TPF) has called a 24-hour bandh in Tripura on Monday protesting the "deteriorating law and order situation" in the State.

In a press statement, TPF president Patal Kanya Jamatia said that his party calls for a 24-hour bandh in Tripura on December 6 to protest the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. "The broad daylight murder of Tripura State Rifles personnel Subedar Mark Hasin Jamatia -Assistant Commandant and Nayak Subedar Kiran Kumar Jamatia by a rifleman of TSR -Sukanta Das is the latest example of the attack on the Twiprassa Borok peoples," the statement read.

“It is shocking that if security personnel, whose duty is to protect the security of the people -if they are not safe, then how will they protect the general population? What more can be said about the tragedy of Tripura today? What is most disturbing is that this is not the story of today, it is part of the continuing litany of the last 72 years. The Twiprassa Borok people are living the life of victims of state terror in one form or another," she claimed.

"The reason being advanced by the administration that the attack was related to the junior seeking leave is fake and false. This is the murder of our people and we will not take this lying down. The guilty must be court-martialled and there should be quick justice. We will bring Tripura to a halt on 6 December,” Patal said in her press statement.

"The ruling BJP has converted Tripura into a police State with the mantra of state terrorism at the hands of Bangladeshi infiltrators in the administration and public life of the state," she said.

“The paltry sum of compensation announced by Chief Minister Biplab Deb is peanuts and the TPF rejects it. The families of the victims must be given exemplary compensation of Rs. 5 crores each and two jobs per family. This is the least that the government can do. Of course, the full ends of justice will be served when the culprit is brought to book through an immediate trial”, she added.