Shimla: The guidelines issued by the Himachal Government stated that no tourist can celebrate New Year's party till late at night in the wake of the corona crisis.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has said that, "there will be no night curfew in Himachal Pradesh, but tourists who reached Himachal to celebrate the New Year, will not be able to celebrate on the streets till late night."

The government has taken this decision amid fears of the spread of the new Covid variant Omicron. However, no formal Covid guidelines have been issued by the administration yet.

The Chief Minister added, "if the cases of corona increase, then the night curfew will be seriously considered. Himachal has remained number one in each phase of vaccination to prevent infection. It will be the endeavor of the government that in the vaccination of 15 to 18 age group, the target will be achieved promptly."

Lakhs of tourists have flocked to various tourist destinations of the state to celebrate the New Year amid rising omicron cases in the country looming in the fear of a possible third wave. In such a situation, the risk of omicron cases has increased in the state as well.

A few days ago, a case of Omicron has come to the fore in Mandi. Local people and tourists arriving here will be able to celebrate the night till 10 pm. Police will strictly adhere to the actions against those who violate the instructions.

According to sources some possible guidelines:

Disk Jockey cannot play loud music after 10 pm

Tourists staying in a hotel or restaurant can celebrate without loud music

A large number of tourists from Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Rajasthan, and other states reached here to celebrate the new year. More than 80 per cent of hotel rooms have been booked at other tourist places including the capital Shimla, Kullu Manali, Dharamshala. Due to crowds thronging, traders associated with the tourism business may have a positive uplift in business.

However, during the last 24 hours, 73 new positive cases of corona infection including 16 school students have been registered, while 46 infected have become healthy. With this, the active cases have become 370.