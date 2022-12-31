Junagarh (Gujarat): Tourists have begun arriving at hotels and guesthouses situated close to Gir Lion Sanctuary in Sasan Gir, to enjoy the jungle trail in the new year.

For the past two years, the footfall of tourists at Sasan Gir Lion Sanctuary had stopped due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. But in the new year, the number of tourists visiting the wildlife sanctuary to have glimpses of the Asiatic lion is likely to go up.

A tourist from Kolkata said, "I was earlier planning to make a trip to Sasan Gir for sightseeing and also to enjoy the jungle trail. But earlier it didn't materialize due to some unavoidable reason. But in the new year, I got an opportunity to visit the wildlife sanctuary to see the majestic Babbar lion. Earlier, I got a chance to visit Bandhavgarh forest, but didn't have a glimpse of the tiger."

Another tourist Raghav Sharma who was curious to watch the majestic Asiatic lion, said, "I was impatient to capture the image of the Babbar lion on my camera. In this new year, I am hopeful of seeing the lion in the Sasan Gir."