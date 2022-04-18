Anantnag: In a freak accident, a tourist and the horse he was riding died after a pine tree fell on them in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam hill station on Monday, police said.

Sanjay Dinker Shivdekar, 65, from Maharashtra was riding a horse from Baisaran towards Pahalgam when the tree fell on them, killing both on the spot, a police official said. "The body of the tourist has been kept at the mortuary in Pahalgam health centre," the official added.