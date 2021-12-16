Prakasam (AP): The passengers of a private tourist bus had a narrow escape when it went up in flames in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district on Thursday.

The Volvo bus, on its way to Chirala from Hyderabad, caught fire near the Timmarajupalle area of the district early Thursday morning.

At least 30 passengers were on board. An alert driver raised alarm and de-boarded all the passengers safely before the bus was completely engulfed in flames. Police and fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire.