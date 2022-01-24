West Champaran (Bihar): A Bihar minister’s son and brother were roughed up in West Champaran district on Sunday after they allegedly opened fire at a group of children playing cricket in an orchard.

Bablu Kumar, whose father Narayan Prasad is a BJP leader and the state minister for tourism, was attacked at Haradiya Koeri Tola village in Mofussil police station area. In a video from the spot, the minister’s son can be seen being thrashed by a group of villagers, who also snatched away a gun he was carrying.

At least six people including a minor were injured when Kumar, according to locals, fired in the air to scare the children away which led to a stampede.

Angry villagers chased the minister's son and his personnel and thrashed them fiercely. They also damaged the vehicle he had arrived in. Police, according to sources, have seized a pistol and a rifle from the spot. Both the weapons, sources said, belong to the minister's son.

According to Superintendent of Police Upendra Verma, Kumar was accompanied by uncle Harendra Prasad, manager Vijay Sah and other associates, all of whom sustained injuries in the clash.

They claimed they went to the spot upon learning about an "encroachment" on an orchard and were assaulted there and robbed of the licensed gun, and that their vehicles were vandalised. However, the villagers alleged that the minister’s family members had taken exception to some children playing cricket there, and the situation went out of hand when Kumar fired a shot in the air.

The minister’s son, who along with other injured persons is admitted to a hospital, has asserted that no shot was fired. Heavy police deployment was made in the area to maintain order and further investigation is underway, said the SP.

Read: UP: BJP Minister's son attacks man in Aligarh, FIR registered