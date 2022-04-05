Jabalpur (MP): A school teacher's unique method to educate the children at a village in Jabalpur of Madhya Pradesh is winning encomiums as the teacher has chosen graffiti to educate the students as everyone aware that teachers in schools teach lessons to students with pictorial charts as their impact is more as they grab their attention of kids immediately. Being of aware of it, Dinesh Mishra transformed the village walls into black boards by painting them with lessons,

As a result, the entire village of Dharmapura has become a school in itself. In whichever street of the village you go, you will see only graffiti. Every wall in the village was painted with lessons. The wall in every street of Dharmapura village is an education hub. Whatever walls are left, something or the other is being written about education.

The teacher, who changed the face of the village is Dinesh Kumar Mishra. Usually, on hearing the name of the government school, we presume that there is a lack of discipline and teachers not paying full attention to the children. But, some teachers of the state are trying to change this perception about government schools. One of these teachers is Dinesh Mishra, who changed the face of the the Dharmapura village. He transformed every wall at the village into an instructive material as everyone is praising this unique initiative of the government teacher. Notably, the young children are in awe of the teacher.

While speaking to ETV Bharat, teacher Dinesh Kumar Mishra pointed out that when he started conducting Mohalla classes during the Corona period, all the children could not gather to study. The main reason for this was that the majority of the villagers will go out for work early in the morning. They also take children for work as they cannot sustain on the income they earn to eke out their livelihood. In this backdrop, Dinesh Mishra felt that no child of the village should be deprived of education, for which he has decided to transform the every wall of the village into black board by painting lessons on the walls.

The work that teacher Dinesh Kumar Mishra is doing in the village is being appreciated all over Jabalpur. Everyone is saying that such a teacher is needed in every school. People opined that if all the government teachers think and act like Dinesh Kumar Mishra, the schools across the country, then the education standard in government schools would be improved. The initiative of Dinesh Kumar Mishra is winning the hearts of the people as he has enhanced the prestige of the teachers by arranging the temple of learning on the walls of the village.