Srinagar: Five persons, including three influential religious scholars of South Kashmir, were detained under anti-corruption laws on Thursday. According to sources, the arrested persons include Maulana Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri, Abdul Majeed Dar Al Madani and Abdul Rasheed Dawoodi.

The authorities, sources added, were considering booking the clerics under the Public Safety Act and shifting them to Jammu jail. PSA is an administrative law that allows detention in certain cases for up to two years without charge or trial.