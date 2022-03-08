Guwahati: Security forces have arrested a senior Maoist leader Kanchan Da and his associate on the Assam-Manipur border. As per a spokesman of the Assam Crime Branch, Kanchan Da, member of the Central committee cum ideologue and strategist of CPI-Maoist, was arrested along with his associate Akash Urang alias Rahul alias Kajal near a tri-junction of districts Cachar, Dima Hasao of Assam and Tamenglong district of Manipur, where he was hiding along with his associates by a special team of police led by Additional DCP Crime Branch Guwahati, Numal Mahatta on Sunday at around 5 pm.

The police had a tip off that Kanchan was hiding along with associates in suspected hideouts in Thaligram, Nagadong, Patimara Tea Garden situated under Udarband PS of Cachar district. “Consequently on 06-03-2022 at about 5PM while the team reached 16 No line of Patimara Tea Garden they noticed an old man aged about 70 years was trying to hide from the approaching search team. Instantly the search team was able to apprehend the person after chasing him and on questioning, he identified himself to be Kanchan Da,” police said.

“During the search, the team could able to apprehend another suspected person, who on questioning identified himself to be Akash Urang @ Rahul @ Kajal, a member of Assam state organizing committee of CPI-Maoist and a close associate of Kanchan Da,” it added.

As per police, both the apprehended activists of Maoists were thoroughly interrogated on the spot after which they confessed that they had concealed one laptop containing some valuable information at a place near Kumbha. Accordingly, the team rushed towards Kumbha on being led by the apprehended Maoists and recovered the laptop from a roadside jungle.

