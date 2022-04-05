Dispur (Assam): A top Maoist leader Arun Kumar Bhattacharya alias Kanchan Da and State Committee member Akash Orang aka Rahul from Patimara were arrested from a tea garden in the Cachar district of Assam. Soon after that, it came to light that Maoists had secretly sneaked into Assam. On Sunday, a man and his wife were arrested on suspicion that they have nexus with the Maoists . Raju Orang and his wife Pinki Orang of Sonakhira area have reportedly been detained by NIA from their residence.

Meanwhile, police also arrested a Maoist member in Dibrugarh district after the couple was detained. Based on information received from NIA, the Dibrugarh police arrested Maoist Saraswati Orang in Sasni of Naharkatia, who hails from Mahalathal Punji village in Kasar district of Barak Valley. The Naharkatiya and Jaipur police have jointly raided and arrested the Maoist. Sources said the police are continuing their search operation based on the inputs given by the arrested Maoists.

It is learnt that Maoists have formed networks especially in tea garden areas. The arrest of Maoist leaders and members in the State from Kanchan Da to Saraswati has become a cause for concern. It has already been confirmed that in some parts of the state there is a secret Maoists movement was going on. Now when AFSPA has withdrawn from major parts of the state, it is assumed that Maoists are secretly expanding their base.

