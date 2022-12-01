New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a top Maoist leader who was involved in the attack on former MLA of Jharkhand Gurucharan Nayak and his three bodyguards.

The Maoist leader Shaka alias Tivari Bankira was an armed cadre of CPI (Maoist) and conspired with other co-accused for the attack. The NIA arrested Shaka from West Singhbhum in Jharkhand on Wednesday evening.

“The case pertains to an attack on former MLA Gurucharan Nayak and his three bodyguards by a group of CPI (Maoist) under Goilkera police station in West Singhbhum of Jharkhand earlier this year,” a NIA official said.

One bodyguard was seriously injured and other two bodyguards Shankar Nayak and Thakur Hembram succumbed to their injuries while fighting with the Maoists. Their personal weapons were also snatched by the Maoists. The case was initially registered as FIR No. 01/2022, on January 5, 2022 which was re-registered by NIA on June 30.

“Investigation revealed that Shaka collected logistics items from the house of accused Pradhan Korah and handed them over to CPI (Maoist) member Sushant alias Anmol alias Lalchand Hembram at Lowabeda forest. He also conducted recce of the place of incident and kept watch on the movement of police and security personnel until the Naxal attack was executed,” NIA said.