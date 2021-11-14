Gadchiroli (Maharashtra): Gadchiroli anti-Naxal police squad killed top Maoist commander Milind Teltumbde in Saturday's encounter in Dhanora tehsil in the Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, Gadchiroli police said.

Milind Teltumbde was a member of the Central Zone Committee of the Maoist organisation. He was an active Maoist in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. He was carrying a prize of Rs 50 lakhs on his head.

Maoist leader Milind Teltumbde aka Sahyadri nee Deepak, a resident of Rajur in Wani taluka of Yavatmal district, had played an important role in Maoist activities across the country.

Milind Teltumbde, who studied engineering, has been active in the Maoist movement for the past 30 years. He was also the Secretary of State for the banned Maoist Communist Party. He played a key role in establishing the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh (MMC) zone and he was the supreme leader of this zone.

Also read: 26 Naxals killed in encounter with police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli