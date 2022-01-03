Srinagar: Two militants including top militant commander Saleem Parray and Hamza of Pakistan have been in an encounter in Srinagar on Monday.

Jammu and Kashmir police informed on Monday that security forces killed a top militant commander Saleem Parray in Harwan in Srinagar, and an hour later Hamza of Pakistan was killed in Gasu.

Kashmir police zone quoting Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said, "Srinagar police has neutralized dreaded terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT Salim Parray along with one FT".

"Operation going on. Further details shall follow," the police said.

Saleem Parray was a wanted militant who was from Hajin Bandipora and was involved in multiple militancy-related incidents.

"Hamza was involved in the killing of two policemen in Bandipora & after this militant incident, he shifted to Harwan area of Srinagar," IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

Earlier, last month police had killed another top militant in the same area whom police identified as Khalid of Pakistan.

The Srinagar city has witnessed more than 13 operations in 2021 in which 20 militants were killed.

In August 2020 the police had declared Srinagar city a militant free district.

Also Read: J&K: 3 militants killed in Srinagar encounter; total 171 killed this year