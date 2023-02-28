New Delhi: High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Joseph Borell is all set to arrive in Delhi on Wednesday for a four day visit to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers meetings held in the framework of India's G20 Presidency and to participate in the Raisina Dialogue.

Borrell will deliver a speech at the CII Business Conclave during the plenary on “India-Europe: Partners for future growth” at 2:30 pm on Wednesday. His visit comes at a crucial time as the Russia-Ukraine war completes one year. Representatives from all the major powers including Russia, China, US will be in India to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting. Thus, all eyes are on the coming together of the countries including India to discuss and deliberate on ways to resolve the conflict.

“As Russia’s war against Ukraine marks its one-year anniversary, the High Representative will convey a strong message on Russia’s blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter, and its global consequences, in particular on energy and food insecurity, but also on the importance of a stronger multilateralism system, fit for the future, as well as the crucial need to speed up the green transition to address the existential threats of climate change and biodiversity loss globally,” the EU said in a statement.

It said the High Representative will also focus on threats enabled by new technologies, such as disinformation and cybersecurity. Borrell will meet the Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar on the sidelines of the meetings. On the agenda will be the bilateral aspects of the strategic partnership and a range of regional and international security issues, both in Europe and in Asia.

On Thursday, 2 March, High Vice-President Borrell will participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting. India's G20 Presidency takes place under the theme “One Earth · One Family · One Future” (Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam) with more than 200 events around the country.

Borrell will participate in a Raisina Dialogue session — ‘The New High Table: Realigning the G20 in a Changing World’ — on Friday. During the visit, Borrell will have bilateral meetings with his counterparts from different continents, to discuss regional and bilateral issues, the EU said.

Also read: India buying Russian oil is none of our business, says German ambassador