Thiruvananthapuram: A top official at the Adani Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has been booked for sexually assaulting a colleague at his flat. Thumba police officials registered a case against chief operator Madhusudana Giri Rao following a complaint from the female employee.

The woman, who had been working there for one month, alleged that Rao invited her to the flat and assaulted her. The incident took place on January 4, according to her complaint.

Madhusudana Rao, who had retired as the director of Secunderabad Airport, took over as the Operating Officer at Adani Airport a month ago. Airport officials said Madhusudana Rao has been suspended pending further investigation and such an incident would not happen in the future. Meanwhile, Thumba Police said that they have started an investigation and recorded the statement of the woman.