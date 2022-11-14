Hyderabad: Tollywood star Mahesh Babu's father Superstar Krishna, who has been staying at home for some time due to ill health, has fallen seriously ill. Mahesh's wife, Namrata, admitted him to Continental Hospital at Gachi Bowli here in the wee hours of Monday after suffering cardiac arrest. Doctors performed CPR and resuscitated and after his vitals were established he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU. Superstar Krishna is currently admitted to the Continental Hospital in Hyderabad after suffering cardiac arrest.

Doctors released a health bulletin on Superstar Krishna's health condition. Doctors of Continental Hospital said that his health is critical. The family members said that they brought Krishna to the hospital after midnight on Sunday. Disclosing details to the media, doctors said, "Krishna was brought to the hospital at around 2 am on Monday. As suffered cardiac arrest, we immediately rushed him to the emergency room and performed CPR. After 20 minutes of CPR, he was resuscitated. Later, he was shifted to the ICU and was put on a ventilator. Currently, his health condition is critical. We are providing better treatment. on Tuesday, "We will release a health bulletin to the media again in the afternoon. Nothing can be said about Krishna's health condition for another 48 hours."

Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy born on May 31, 1943, known as Krishna, is a Tollywood actor, director and producer known for his works predominantly in Telugu cinema. In a film career spanning five decades, he starred in more than 350 films in various roles. He is referred to as a 'Superstar'.

In 2009, the Central government honoured him with the Padma Bhushan for his contributions to Indian cinema. He was elected as a Member of Parliament from the Congress party in 1989. In 1997, he received the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award–South in addition to an Honorary doctorate from Andhra University in 2008.