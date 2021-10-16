Srinagar: Dr Farooq Abdullah, a Member of Parliament from Srinagar and president of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, said on Saturday that tolerance among the leaders seemed to be waning.

Addressing a function at the party headquarters in Nawa-e-Subha Complex, he said, "Party elections are very important. It shows how much our leaders are rooted to the ground. And when they fail to get a position they raise the slogan of rebellion. They don't understand that these things happen all the time and you have to put up with it."

It was an unnamed reference by Dr Farooq Abdullah to Davinder Rana and other leaders who recently bid adieu to the National Conference. "You have to understand that the National Conference is the party that can restore your identity. The National Conference is not a party but a campaign. Nowadays party workers are being pressurized. We have to put up with it. We have to face this storm together. God also puts pressure on the people he loves most," he said.

During the ceremony, Nasir Sogami was re-elected as the party's provincial president.

Also Read: Farooq Abdullah expresses shock over killing of pharmacist Bindroo