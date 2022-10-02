Jaipur: Taking a veiled dig at AICC observer Ajay Maken over the crisis in Rajasthan Congress, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that he had told Maken to conduct a survey to find out under whose leadership Congress will retain power in the State.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of a Gandhi Jayanti programme, Gehlot also said that for the first time in his 50-year-long political career he has failed to get a "one-line resolution passed" adding that he had apologized to Sonia Gandhi for his failure.

As for the candidature of Mallikarjun Kharge for the post of Congress president, Gehlot said that he is an "excellent candidate" as he is associated with the party organization and has decades of experience.

" It will be a one-sided victory for Kharge," said Gehlot. He also said that if Kharge gets elected, Congress will get a Dalit president after 50 years. Further indicating that he was not very optimistic about the prospect of Shashi Tharoor for the top post in the party, Gehlot said that he cannot be compared with Kharge. " Tharoor is from the elite class," he said.