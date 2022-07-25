Hyderabad: Lovlina Borgohain, the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist has accused the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) of "mentally harassing" her ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Lovlina took to Twitter to make some serious allegations against BFI. She shared her statement in the form of a picture on her Twitter handle. "It is with a lot of sadness that I say that I have been experiencing a lot of harassment,” Lovlina said in the post on Twitter on Monday.

“Every time my coaches who helped me win a medal at the Olympics have been removed from my training process and competition. One of these coaches, Sandhya Gurung ji, is also a Dronacharya awardee. Despite thousands of requests, they are always allowed late for my training. This hampers my training and puts me through a lot of hardships and mental harassment.

“Now, my coach Sandhya Gurung ji is out of the Commonwealth Village as she is not allowed entry and my training has been brought to a halt eight days before the Games. My other coach has been sent back to India, despite requesting multiple times. I don’t understand how I am supposed to focus on my game. This situation ruined my performance during the last world championships also. I don’t want this politics to ruin my Commonwealth Games too. I hope I can break through this politics and win a medal for my country. Jai Hind.”

Lovlina is currently preparing for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.