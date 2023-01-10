Haldwani (Uttarakhand): Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP) president Pravin Togadia, has asserted that couples giving birth to more than two children should be denied foodgrain while also disqualifying them for free education. Togadia visited Haldwani in Uttarakhand to attend a function when he was accorded a warm welcome by AHP workers.

Speaking on the occasion, Togadia spoke about population control as well as alleged existential threat to Hindus. Expressing serious concern, Pravin Togadia said that with the people's mandate and amendments to the laws of the land, problems such population growth can be effectively tackled.

Continuing his speech, the AGP president said, "People raising more than two children will be denied foodgrain. Their children will not have access to free education or availing of free medical facilities. Such people should also be debarred from taking loans from financial institutions. These people will not be offered government jobs. They will be denied voting rights also."

Elaborating his plan, Togadia said, "This can be achieved through amendments to the Constitution of India. It will be possible through people's mandate or voting power. We will alter Constitution to suit our purpose."

Togadai further said that they wanted to defend the country and that they would not allow people belonging to minority community to hold constitutional posts. "You see Saudi Arabia didn't allow Hindus on the top echelons of the power. When Pakistan cannot have a Hindu Prime Minister, why should we shy away from such a move." The AHP president reiterated that "the constitutional posts from PM to DM will be held by Hindus only because they are facing a threat.