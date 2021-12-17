Bhopal: A one-and-half-year-old girl was rescued from an 80-feet deep borewell in Madhya Pradesh on Friday following several hours of effort by the police and the State Disaster Emergency Reserve Force (SDERF). The girl identified as Divyanshi had fallen in the borewell on Thursday and was rescued on Friday.

"Rescue operation successful. Baby girl rescued safely from borewell and rushed to the hospital for medical treatment," the Chhatarpur District Collector tweeted. The incident occurred under Naugaon police station limits in Chhatarpur district, nearly 350 km away from Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal.

The girl had fallen into an 80-feet deep borewell, which was uncovered at a field where she had gone with her mother.

According to the police, the mother was busy working at the field and the girl was playing some distance away. After a few minutes, the mother unaware of the girl's whereabouts searching for her daughter.

After a few minutes of search, she heard some sound coming from a borewell located nearby. Hearing the mother's loud crying, people nearby rushed to the spot, but they were helpless to do anything to rescue the girl so they alerted the local police.

The police rushed to the spot immediately and the rescue operation was started. Police noticed that Divyanshi was stuck around the 15-feet depth of the 80-feet deep borewell.

However, she was alive and soon oxygen support was provided to her. Meanwhile, the district administration was informed about the incident. Later, an SDERF team from Gwalior district also reached the spot and joined the rescue operation with technical equipment.

The rescue team then inserted a CCTC camera to capture the movement of the girl and found that the girl was alive.

At the same time, the rescue team started digging a hole using a couple of JCB machines parallel to the borewell. Amid the rescue operation, the girl's family members and locals gathered at the spot and continued to pray for her safety.

"The girl was crying till next few hours, but later she stopped. Fortunately, she was alive as her movement was tracked live using CCTC, which kept encouraging the rescue team to continue the operation," a police official said.