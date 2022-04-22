Sagar: A 2-year-old girl was among four people killed and as many injured after a speeding car rammed two bikes near Pali village of Bandri police station in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar.

SDOP Sumit Kerketta said that the car (UP 16 CW 3235) was coming from Uttar Pradesh when the driver lost control of the car and collided with two motorcycles near Pali village. Due to the collision of the car, the people on the bikes fell a long way, in which three people died on the spot. A woman died on the way to the district hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Bharat Ahirwar, Malkhan Rajak, his wife Rajkumari, and their 2-year-old daughter Ritika. The car driver from Noida, Manmohan Chauhan, was among four people seriously injured in the accident. It is said that Malkhan was going from Sagar to his village Devraj Ji with his daughter and wife.

Bharat, a resident of Malton was going with his brother to attend a marriage ceremony at their maternal uncle's place.

The injured have been referred to Sagar District Hospital for treatment. The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem and have started an investigation into the matter.

