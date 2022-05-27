Karwar: The leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the contribution of armed forces have changed the perception of the world about India, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday. Singh arrived on a two-day visit to the Naval base here in Uttara Kannada district to interact with personnel of the Indian Navy.

"The perception about India is changing in the world. Earlier India was not taken seriously at the international fora. Today the world listens to us. It's your contribution and the leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi which makes the world hear us," Singh said during his address to the Naval officers, personnel and their families at the Karwar Naval base.

To buttress his point, the Defence Minister recalled that during his visit to the United States, John Aquilino, the chief of the Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM), which is considered to be the largest in the world, expressed his desire to connect with India and wished to see an Indian representative there. "This is not a small achievement. You have earned a huge recognition so much so that a major country like the US wishes to connect with you," Singh said.

The Defence Minister said the nation has respect for the armed forces and feels content that they are in safe hands. Singh recalled the role of the armed forces during the India-China standoff. "Every Indian holds his head high for the charismatic work our officers and personnel did during the Sino-India standoff. You are a source of inspiration for our youth. If this country is safe, it's because of you," Singh said.

Speaking about the naval soldiers, he said the naval staff leave the coast sometimes for months together without any sight of human beings. These hardships soldiers undergo only for their national pride, which is their source of inspiration, Singh said. He also lauded the families of the soldiers for their sacrifices. (PTI)