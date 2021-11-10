New Delhi: The Congress party will launch a 15-day massive agitation that will continue till November 29 to raise the issue of price hikes. The Congress party is all set to hit the streets by the launch of 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' on November 14, which is the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru. On the same day, Parliament session is also going to be commenced.

While speaking over the matter, Congress General in Secretary in-charge KC Venugopal stated in a press conference, "Indian National Congress is launching a mass agitation/contact program named 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' between November 14 to 29, against the run-away inflation and back-breaking price rise which is destroying livelihoods and adding to people's woes caused by the destruction of the economy, deepening recession, highest ever unemployment rate, farm distress and escalating levels of poverty and hunger."

He further added, "The prices of mustard and other edible oils have doubled in the last one year. Seasonal vegetable prices have increased by 40-50 percent in a month. The cost of subsidised LPG cylinder has gone up by 50 percent to Rs 900-1000 in the last one year. Similarly, Petrol and Diesel prices have gone up by Rs 34.38 and Rs 24.38 in the last 18 months."



During the course of Jan Jagran Abhiyan, Congress Party workers will reach out to the maximum number of people across the country by undertaking a week-long 'padyatra' with night halts in the villages/towns/cities of their mass contact areas. Padyatra will begin every morning with the 'Prabhat Feri' followed by a 'Shram Daan'/ cleanliness drive.

"Padyatris will hold numerous small group meetings to communicate the nuances of inflation and its adverse effects on everyday lives of common people," Venugopal said. Congress President Sonia Gandhi had constituted a committee, under the chairmanship of Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, to chalk out the strategy for various demonstrations on issues against the Central Government policies.

Digvijaya Singh told reporters, "AICC training camp is being organized for State-level trainers from 12th to 15th November 2021 at Sevagram, Wardha, Maharashtra with specific emphasis on issues pertaining to the 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan'. The State level trainers shall conduct a training program at the parliament, assembly and sector level."

Congress will also launch a Social Media Campaign to do live streaming of these mass programs, along with issuing a Toll-free number on which the participants of the 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' and those supporting it can register themselves through a missed call. Congress to launch a logo for Jan Jagran Abhiyan on November 12, which will depict Dandi March.

